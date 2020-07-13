 
     
Fines worth over 1.06 million euro to Bucharest employers

Agerpres
someri somaj

Representatives of the Bucharest Territorial Labour Inspectorate carried out more than 2,500 controls at employers in the Bucharest area between 25 May and 30 June to check health and safety measures at work, according to a press release issued by ITM Bucharest on Monday.

Following the checks, ITM Bucharest inspectors imposed fines of 5.15 million lei (EUR 1.064 million) after discovering 213 persons who were working with no legal documents.

Representatives of the Bucharest Territorial Labour Inspectorate also carried out 39 activity snares for non-compliance in the field of occupational health and security, according to the release.

The control actions were carried out in compliance with all the measures established and ordered by pieces of legislation on protection against SARS-CoV-2 and were coordinated by the chief inspector Constantin Bujor, the ITM Bucharest adds.

