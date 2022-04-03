Foreign Ministry hails 55 years of Romania - Canada diplomatic relations

"Our countries cooperate excellently within NATO, in the EU-Canada format (established under the EU-Canada Strategic Partnership and the Comprehensive EU-Canada Economic and Trade Agreement), but also within the United Nations, the Organisation for Security and Co-operation in Europe, the International Organisation of La Francophony and other multilateral cooperation formats. An important contribution to the strong ties between Romania and Canada is the well-integrated and professionally valued community of Romanians in Canada, which also has a significant contribution to the welfare and development of the Canadian society," the Foreign Affairs Ministry says in a release sent to AGERPRES.In the 55 years of diplomatic relations, the dynamics and substance of bilateral cooperation have developed continuously, currently gaining strategic importance, the quoted source added.According to MAE, the relation of trust developed in the defence area, including through close cooperation at NATO level, contributes to the maintenance of the rules-based international order, essential for the maintenance of international peace and security and for the protection of democracy and freedom."Canada has consistently participated with military aircraft in NATO air policing missions in Romania. In the context of Russia's large-scale illegal aggression against Ukraine, Romania and Canada have a convergent approach to the importance of further strengthening NATO's deterrence and defence on the Eastern Flank included, especially at the Black Sea. The traditional cooperation between our countries in the area of civil nuclear energy continues to be relevant for Romania's energy security, including in the current context," MAE highlights.The visit to Romania on March 7, 2022, of Canada's Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Jolie, at the invitation of Romanian Minister of Foreign Affairs Bogdan Aurescu, reaffirmed the commitment of Romania and Canada to deepen bilateral relations and reflected the close coordination in managing the situation created by Russia's illegal military aggression in Ukraine, MAE brought to mind.Following in-depth political consultations, Minister Bogdan Aurescu and Minister Melanie Jolie signed a Joint Declaration on the results of the visit and the joint action in the coming period, available here: http://www.mae.ro/node/58008"The 55th anniversary of bilateral relations offers the opportunity to reiterate the common goal of adopting a Declaration on a Consolidated Partnership between Romania and Canada and a Roadmap for the bilateral relation, as a strong expression of the mutual commitment to strengthen and expand the close ties between our countries," the MAE release concludes.