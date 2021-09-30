ForMin Aurescu at inauguration of Romanian archaeological exhibition in Madrid: Exceptional tool for promoting Romanian culture

The exhibition "Archaeological Treasures of Romania. Dacian and Roman Roots" is an exceptional tool for promoting Romanian culture and civilization in Spain, which eloquently highlights the strong ties between the two peoples which both emerged on the foundation of Roman civilization, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu said on Thursday in Madrid, as he inaugurated the said exhibition together with his Spanish counterpart Jose Manuel Albares Bueno, at Madrid's National Museum of Archeology, the Foreign Affairs Ministry announced.

Also attending the event were Romanian Culture Minister Bogdan Gheorghiu, Spanish Culture Minister Miquel Iceta, presidential advisor Sergiu Nistor, and the directors of the National Museum of Romanian History and of the National Archeological Museum of Spain, respectively.

The exhibition organized through the close collaboration among the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Culture Ministry, the National Museum of Romanian History, with the support of the National Defense Ministry and of the Spanish authorities, is a landmark in this year's public and cultural diplomacy, enjoying the High Patronage of the President of Romania, Klaus Iohannis, and of King Felipe VI of Spain.

Bringing together 838 exceptional artifacts from 40 Romanian and 4 Spanish institutions, the exhibition follows the historical developments on the territory of current Romania over more than a thousand years (from the 8th century BC to the 7th century AD). It is open to visitors free of charge from October 1, 2021 to February 27, 2022, at the National Archaeological Museum in Madrid. Some of the most valuable archeological items on display are the Geto-Dacian golden Helmet of Cotofenesti, the bull's head rhyton from Poroina Mare, the Dacian gold bracelets and the statue of the serpent god Glykon.

"Being able to exhibit in this prestigious location in the center of Madrid an emblematic part of Romania's archaeological heritage required the coordination and joint efforts of Romanian and Spanish experts who worked exceptionally well together. I welcome this effort and the presence of Spanish and Romanian institutions that contributed to the successful organization of this remarkable exhibition," ForMin Aurescu said at the event.