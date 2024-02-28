ForMin Odobescu, Deputy PM for Reintegration of Republic of Moldova Serebrian, about Transnistrian file

The minister of Foreign Affairs, Luminita Odobescu, had a meeting, on Wednesday, with the Deputy Prime Minister for Reintegration of the Republic of Moldova, Oleg Serebrian, who is visiting Bucharest, in which context he "welcomed the efforts of the Chisinau authorities to continue the dialogue with Tiraspol, at a technical level, with the aim of solving the problems that directly affect the citizens on both banks of the Dniester," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) informs.

According to the source, the Minister of Foreign Affairs reiterated support for a comprehensive, peaceful and sustainable settlement of the Transnistrian problem, in accordance with international law, with respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Republic of Moldova, within its internationally recognized borders and without affecting its European future.

Odobescu expressed appreciation for the "responsible and balanced approach that the authorities of the Republic of Moldova are demonstrating on the complex issues related to the Transnistrian regulation, in a complicated regional climate marked by challenges".

The presence in Romania of the official from Chisinau is part of the consistent and dynamic bilateral dialogue, on all levels, in the spirit of the consolidated relations between Bucharest and Chisinau, MAE points out.

The two dignitaries reviewed regional security developments and Russia's destabilizing actions, with emphasis on their impact on the Republic of Moldova. In this context, minister Luminita Odobescu welcomed the efforts of the Chisinau authorities in combating the effects of the hybrid war and reconfirmed the support that Romania is prepared to offer in this process.