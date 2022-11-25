French troops stationed in Cincu, at National Day parade in Alba Iulia

A detachment of French troops from the Collective Defense Combat Group deployed in Cincu, Brasov county, will parade on December 1 in Alba Iulia, together with over 850 soldiers, gendarmes, firefighters, policemen, students and military cadets. Also present at the ceremony will be GEPARD and HIMARS anti-aircraft and ground artillery complexes and Piranha III and Piranha V personnel carriers.

According to a release sent to AGERPRES on Friday by the Information and Public Relations Department of the 4th Gemina Infantry Division, on the occasion of the National Day of Romania, in the municipality of Alba Iulia, on Wednesday, November 30, and Thursday, December 1, a series of events in which the military staff, ground and air hardware will participate.

On Thursday, December 1, starting at 2:00 p.m., the military ceremony with troops and combat equipment will take place in the 1 Decembrie 1918 Boulevard area, with the participation of 15 foot parade detachments and 11 ground hardware detachments.

According to the cited source, approximately 850 troops belonging to the 4th Gemina Infantry Division, the Special Operations Forces, the 136th Genius Apulum Battalion/10th Lower Danube Brigade, the 26th Surveillance Research Battalion Avram Iancu/18th Research Brigade Decebal Supervision, King Ferdinand I Targu Mures Mobile Gendarmerie Group, Unirea Emergency Situations Inspectorate of Alba county, Dr. Aurel Greblea Dog Center Sibiu, National Penitentiary Administration, Nicolae Balcescu Ground Forces Academy Sibiu and the National Military College Mihai Viteazul Alba Iulia will parade.AGERPRES