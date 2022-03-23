Gov't: People hosting refugees to be refunded for accommodation and food expenses

The Government approved, on Wednesday, by emergency ordinance, the possibility for Romanians who have hosted or are hosting refugees from Ukraine to benefit on request for refunding expenses, respectively 20 lei / day for food and 50 lei / day for accommodation for each person accommodated, Agerpres reports.

"I would also like to point out to you the adoption of the emergency ordinance that allows natural persons hosting foreign citizens or stateless persons in special situations from the area of armed conflict in Ukraine to benefit for refund from the budgets of the County Inspectorates for Emergency Situations of food and accommodation expenses in the amount of 20 lei / day for food for each person accommodated and another 50 lei / day accommodation. By this ordinance, the Government enables Romanians who made this gesture to be able to continue or, at least, to diminish the effort they have made so far, both in terms of ensuring food and accommodation," Government's spokesman Dan Carbunaru declared at Victoria Palace.He added that the refunding mechanism and the period of application will be established by a government decision.At the same time, he specified, in the context, that the Government allocates 100 lei / day for a refugee from Ukraine accommodated in a hotel, and for the spaces provided by the Romanian state the amount is 50 lei / day."As we have seen that there is some speculation about the beneficiaries of the amounts allocated by the Government for those who, including in the private sector, have hosted and are hosting refugees from Ukraine, I can confirm that amounts are still allocated, including for hotels or other accommodation areas where there are Ukrainian refugees, the amount provided being 100 lei / day for a accommodated refugee. Also, for the spaces provided by the Romanian state, the amount is 50 lei / day for each hosted refugee," Carbunaru explained.