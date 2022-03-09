Gov't Spokesman: Gov't, EIF funding contract on venture capital funds for recovery, approved

The funding agreement between the Government of Romania, represented by the Ministry of Investments and European Projects, and the European Investment Fund (EIF) regarding venture capital funds for recovery within National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) was approved in the Government meeting on Wednesday, said Government Spokesman Dan Carbunaru.

"As a result, the Investment Committee for Recovery within the Recovery and Resilience Plan of Romania will be set up, issuing in this sense a joint order from the Ministry of European Investments and Projects, respectively the Ministry of Finance. It is a commitment assumed by the Government of Romania within the PNRR and through this instrument there will be selected up to 20 financial intermediaries for an allocated amount of about 400 million euro. The estimated number is 100 beneficiaries," Dan Carbunaru said at Victoria Governmental Palace on Wednesday.

He explained that this mechanism "supports a deficit of capital funding, estimated at 4.8% of the GDP by the European Commission's FI-Compass Platform in partnership with the European Investment Bank".