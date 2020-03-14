Hearings of Orban Government: Seven ministers get negative opinion

The ministers proposed in the Orban Government were heard on Saturday in a special procedure by the specialist committees of Parliament, with nine of them winning a positive opinion, whereas seven of them got a negative opinion.

Winning a positive opinion were the Economy Minister, the Culture Minister, the Sport Minister, the Foreign Affairs Minister, the European Funds Minister, the Defence Minister, the Interior Minister, the Transport Minister and the Agriculture Minister. Getting negative opinions were the Education Minister, the Labour Minister, the Health Minister, the Environment Minister, the Justice Minister, the Development Minister, the Finance Minister.

The hearings of the proposed ministers were held in a single hall, in which several MPs were in attendance.

Only four proposed ministers were present in the hall, namely Foreign Affairs Minister Bogdan Aurescu, Education Minister Monica Anisie, Health Minister Victor Costache and Justice Minister Catalin Predoiu, whereas the rest of the ministers were heard through a video-conference system.

Labour Minister Violeta Alexandru received a negative opinion without being heard, because the committee couldn't get in touch with her. The only minister to wear a protection mask was Monica Anisie.

Some of the MPs who were present in the hall wore a protection mask, some of them even gloves, whereas others didn't have this protection.

The MPs are to cast a vote for the investiture of the Orban Government also through a special procedure.