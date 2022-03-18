Increasingly fewer Ukrainian refugees entering Romania via Siret

The occupancy rate of the temporary accommodation camps for Ukrainian refugees in Suceava County was about 13% on Friday, with only 264 people there, Agerpres reports.

According to the Suceava Prefecture, the camps can host 1,977 people, and since the beginning of the armed conflict in Ukraine, 10,808 refugees have entered these temporary accommodation facilities and 10,544 have left for other destinations.Currently, the busiest place there is the gym at Dumbraveni, where 120 refugees are housed, while there are only three in the gym at Milisauti.In terms of the refugee flows through the Siret border crossing point (PTF), they fell below 4,000 people from the previous reporting.According to the spokesperson for the Suceava Border Police, 3,810 Ukrainian citizens entered in the last 24 hours via PTF Siret, as against 4,264 a day previously.As many as 113,659 Ukrainian refugees have entered Romania via PTF Siret since the outbreak of the armed conflict in the neighbouring country.