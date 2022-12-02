Industrial production prices up by 41 pct at an annual rate in October

The overall prices of industrial production (domestic market and foreign market) increased by 41.1 pct in October of this year, compared to the similar month of 2021, in the conditions where prices on the domestic market rose by 53.77 pct and those from the foreign market by 17.09 pct, according to the data published on Friday by the National Institute of Statistics.

On the large industrial groups, the most significant annual price increases were recorded by the energy industry (plus 100.06 pct), followed by the intermediate goods industry (plus 20.52 pct).

By activity section, prices increased in October, at an annual rate, in the production and supply of electricity and thermal energy, gas, hot water and air conditioning, by 126.54 pct, the extractive industry (+35.29 pct), in water distribution sector; sanitation, waste management, decontamination activities (+20.92 pct) and in the processing industry (+19.7 pct).

In October 2022 compared to September 2022, the prices of industrial production increased by 2.2 pct, against the background of the 2.56 pct increase in prices on the domestic market and by 1.44 pct in prices on the foreign market.

On the large industrial groups, the most significant price increases from month to month were recorded by the energy industry (plus 4.11 pct), followed by the consumer goods industry (plus 1.19 pct).

By activity section, the prices went up from month to month as follows: in the production and supply of electricity and thermal energy, gas, hot water and air conditioning - plus 4.85 pct, in the manufacturing industry - plus 1.55 pct and in water distribution sector; sanitation, waste management, decontamination activities - plus 0.6 pct. In the extractive industry, prices decreased by 6.21 pct.AGERPRES