INS: Third-quarter hourly labor cost up by 6.39 pct

The hourly cost of labor in adjusted form (by number of working days) has registered an increase of 6.39 pct in the third quarter of this year, compared to the similar period of 2020, but also by 1.31 pct reported to the previous quarter of 2021, according to data published on Friday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS), agerpres reports.

In Q3 2021, compared to Q2 2021, the most significant increase of the hourly cost of labor (in adjusted form by number of working days) was found in education (26.72 pct), following the summer vacation and, as a consequence, of the diminishing of time effectively worked. Furthermore, high increases in the hourly cost of labor (in adjusted form by number of working days) were recorded in public administration (3.36 pct), as well as the extraction industry (2.16 pct).

The most important decreases in the hourly cost of labor (in adjusted form by number of working days) were found in financial brokerage and insurance (-4.13 pct), healthcare and social assistance (-3.48 pct), administrative and support service activities (-2.69 pct), as well as construction (-2.27 pct). Over the previous quarter, the component for direct costs (wages) for labor rose by 1.34 pct, while that of indirect costs for labor (non-wage costs) rose by 0.72 pct).Compared to the same quarter of the previous year, the hourly cost of labor (in adjusted form by number of working days) rose in most economic activities.The most significant increases of the hourly cost of labor (in adjusted form by number of working days) were found in hotels and restaurants (11.40 pct), information and communication (11.13 pct), commerce (10.30 pct), as well as the manufacturing industry (9.64 pct). Over the analyzed period, decreases in the hourly cost of labor (in adjusted form by number of working days) were noted only in education (-1.51 pct).Over the same quarter of the previous year, the component of direct costs (wages) for labor increased by 6.37 pct, while the indirect component (non-wage costs) by 6.85 pct.INS mentions that the quarterly index of the hourly cost of labor is a short-term indicator that allows the evaluation of trends in hourly costs of labor supported by employers.