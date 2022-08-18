Interior Ministry budget supplemented to settle food and accommodation expenses of refugees from Ukraine

The government decided, in Thursday's meeting, to supplement the budget of the Ministry of Internal Affairs with 30 million RON, from the Reserve Fund of the Executive, for the settlement, from the budget of the county inspectorates for emergency situations and the Inspectorate of Emergency Situations Bucharest - Ilfov, of food and accommodation expenses for foreign nationals or stateless persons in special situations, coming from the armed conflict zone in Ukraine, hosted by natural persons.

"In order to establish this amount, the granting of a financial support of 20 RON/accommodated person/day was taken into account to cover the expenses necessary to provide food and a financial support of 50 RON/accommodated person/day to cover the expenses necessary to provide accommodation, to an average number of 14,000 foreign nationals or stateless persons from the area of the armed conflict in Ukraine, as well as beneficiaries of the Implementing Decision (EU) 2022/382 of the Council of March 4, 2022, for a period of 30 days," shows a press release of the Government.

Also, the MAI, through the General Emergnecy Management Inspectorate, will be responsible for how the allocated amount is used, with the amounts remaining unused to be returned to the Budgetary Reserve Fund at the Government's disposal until the end of 2022, Agerpres.