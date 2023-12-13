IntMin Predoiu, Israeli counterpart meet with members of families of citizens kidnapped by Hamas

Interior Minister Catalin Predoiu met on Wednesday a delegation led by Israeli Interior Minister Moshe Arbel, which included members of the families of Romanian citizens (dual citizens) kidnapped and held hostage by Hamas.

"The meeting took place on the occasion of the Israeli official's visit to Romania, in the context of the current security situation in the Middle East. The Israeli side thanked Romania for the solidarity it has shown in the context of the conflict provoked by Hamas since October 7," a Wednesday's Interior Ministry (MAI) release reads.

The Romanian side thanked the Israeli authorities for their support in repatriating Romanian citizens who were in Israel at the beginning of the crisis.

"It was also highlighted the need to continue together the efforts for the rapid and safe release of all remaining hostages, however difficult or complex this process may be," the source said.

The Interior minister conveyed a message of solidarity to the families present and reiterated his support for undertaking all efforts that can be made to contribute to the release of all hostages.

"Romania supports the intensification of efforts to make the ceasefire permanent and to identify diplomatic solutions for the resumption of the Peace Process and pleads for the strict respect of international law and international humanitarian law," the Interior Ministry said.

During the discussions, the two interlocutors welcomed the good level of bilateral cooperation and stressed the importance of strengthening it and resuming the projects on the agenda once the security situation gets back to normal.