Iohannis: I appreciate the support shown by the Turkish-Tatar community to Ukrainian refugees

President Klaus Iohannis sent a message on Friday to the Muslim community in Romania on the occasion of the beginning of the Ramadan feast, in which he said that he appreciated the support shown by the Turkish-Tatar community to the Ukrainian refugees, in the context of the exemplary mobilization demonstrated by the entire Romanian society.

"On the occasion of the beginning of the month of Ramadan, I send to the Muslim believers wishes for peace, health and prosperity. Through prayer and reflection dedicated to the Qur'an, you will celebrate love, life and human dignity, the importance of dialogue and solidarity between communities. This year, the Ramadan post takes place in a period of hard trials for our neighbours in Ukraine, innocent victims of war, destruction and aggression directed at their sovereign and independent homeland. I appreciate the support shown by the Turkish-Tatar community to the Ukrainian refugees, in the context of the exemplary mobilization demonstrated by the entire Romanian society," Iohannis said in the message sent to the Muslim community in Romania on the occasion of the beginning of the month of Lent.

Iohannis added that it is still a proof that, although we belong to different cultural, religious and ethnic identities, "we have a common background of solidarity and humanity", which manifests itself in such moments of turmoil.

"May the month of Ramadan fasting enlighten your souls and bring you closer to those in need! Ramadan Kareem!" said Klaus Iohannis, Agerpres informs.