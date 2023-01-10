 
     
Iohannis: Romania strongly supports consolidation of security and prosperity of Euro-Atlantic area

Iohannis bulgaria

President Klaus Iohannis welcomes the signing of the third joint declaration on NATO-EU cooperation, showing that Romania strongly supports the consolidation of the security and prosperity of the Euro-Atlantic area.

"I welcome the 3rd Joint Declaration on EU-NATO Cooperation. Romania strongly supports the consolidation of the security and prosperity of the Euro-Atlantic area, based on EU-NATO complementarity and a joint vision for a peaceful future," Iohannis wrote on Twitter on Tuesday.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, President of the European Council Charles Michel and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen signed the third Joint Declaration on NATO-EU Cooperation at the NATO Headquarters in Brussels on Tuesday. AGERPRES

