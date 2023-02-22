Iohannis: Strengthening the allied position on the Eastern Flank is extremely important

President Klaus Iohannis declared on Wednesday that strengthening the allied position on the Eastern Flank is extremely important and pointed out that many allies have begun to understand the fact that it is necessary that the NATO presence should be increased in this area, told Agerpres.

The President addressed this topic at the Romanian Embassy in Warsaw, after the extraordinary meeting of the Bucharest Format 9 (B9).

"Today, at the Summit, it was not about concrete promises between us, it was about evaluation and about seeing what can be put on the table of the Vilnius Summit and how we can concretely support Ukraine, but yes, the consolidation, the strengthening of the allied position on the Eastern Flank is extremely important to us, and to the Americans, and to everyone else on the Eastern Flank and, why not, in the entire NATO. We have discussed these matters. We will reiterate them until a favorable decision is made, but already many allies have understood why we need to increase the allied presence on the Eastern Flank", the head of state told a press conference.

He explained what the increase of the allied presence on the Eastern Flank means.

"The military force represented by people, the military force represented by everything that is needed for these teams to have the necessary material, and this is where pre-positioning comes in, but it is also necessary to provide consumables - for example, and very importantly, fuel. For this an entire supply network is needed. These things I reiterated today, and I was not the only one, and I am confident that in the future we will find more and more openness to do these things. You know very well that it has already been discussed by last year of the growth of these so-called battle groups to a higher level, there was talk and talk about pre-positioning more and more intensively, and I think that in the end we will convince everyone that this is how things should happen", the head of state explained.

Iohannis also showed that NATO has a strategy on the Black Sea and that the United States is also working on such a strategy, to which Romania will contribute with evaluations and, if necessary, with specialists.

"It is in our interest that the strategy of the United States be strong and contribute to our defense," Iohannis added.