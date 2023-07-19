Irina Begu qualifies for the final round of BCR Iasi Open.

Romanian tennis player Irina Begu qualified on Tuesday for the final round of the BCR Iasi Open (WTA 125) tournament, with total prize money of 100,000 euros, after defeating French player Chloe Paquet 7-6 (7/4), 6-1, told Agerpres.

Begu (32, world No. 31), the top seed, totalled 12 double faults in this match, won after one hour and 48 minutes.

Paquet (29, world No. 213) also made 7 double faults.

Irina Begu will face Hungarian Reka-Luca Jani, who defeated Slovenian Polona Hercog 6-4, 7-5, in the round of 16.

Gabriela Ruse (25, world No. 158) surprisingly lost to Swiss Conny Perrin (32, 433 WTA), 4-6, 1-6, after one hour and 13 minutes, with very modest service percentages.

Hungary's Panna Udvardy, last year's finalist, was unexpectedly defeated by a qualifier from Slovenia, Veronika Erjavec, 7-5, 7-6 (7/4).

Ana Bogdan qualified, not without emotion, in the final round after a 2-6, 7-5, 6-1 victory over Czech Barbora Palicova.

Bogdan (30, world No. 49), the defending champion, needed two hours and 21 minutes to get past Palicova (19, world No. 210).

Irina Begu and Ana Bogdan secured checks worth 1,740 euros and 15 WTA points each.