MAE: OECD confirms increase in volume of official development assistance granted by Romania in 2022

The Foreign Affairs Ministry welcomes the announcement of the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), published on April 12, according to which the upward trend of official development assistance granted by Romania has been maintained in 2022, for the second consecutive year, thus continuing the efforts put in by our country in terms of international cooperation for development.

In this regard, the preliminary OECD data for 2022 indicate that the total volume of official development assistance granted by Romania increased to 426 million USD, compared to 417 million USD in 2021. The OECD statistics also reveal that our country ranks among the 38 donors whose levels of official development assistance increased in 2022, a press release of the Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) mentions.

Equally, the same source adds, the OECD also signals a 33pct increase in the total volume of official development assistance offered by Romania at bilateral level in 2022, compared to the data for 2021, an increase recorded especially in the context of the support given to the Republic of Moldova as a result of the multiple crises generated by Russia's illegal, unjustified and unprovoked aggression over Ukraine, told Agerpres.

"The Foreign Affairs Ministry highlights the fact that, in accordance with the 2021-2024 Governing Programme and the strategic multi-year programme on international cooperation for development and humanitarian assistance in the period 2020-2023, the Republic of Moldova continued to be, in 2022, the main beneficiary of Romania's international cooperation policy for development, a fact also proven through the direct budget support in the amount of 10.339 million EUR granted by our country for the first time to the Government in Chisinau as a result of the commitments assumed by our country within the Support Platform for the Republic of Moldova (Moldova Support Platform), a joint initiative of Romania, Germany and France," the press release mentions.

Furthermore, the Foreign Affairs Ministry mentions that it will continue to act for the efficiency of Romania's international cooperation policy for development, with direct positive effects for the developing partner states, as well as on the accession process of our country to the OECD.

***

Romania, as a donor state of official development assistance, reports to the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) the actions implemented and the contributions granted by national public institutions in support of developing states.

The Foreign Affairs Ministry has the role of national coordinator of the policy of international cooperation for development and humanitarian assistance, annually carrying out a complex process of collecting and reporting to the OECD the data on the official development assistance granted at national level, in the year before the one in which the reporting takes place.