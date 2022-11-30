MApN leadership videoconference with soldiers on foreign missions in Bosnia and Herzegovina, Kosovo and Poland

The Minister of Defense, Angel Tilvar, and the Chief of the Defense Staff, General Daniel Petrescu, discussed on Wednesday, via video conference, with the command teams of the structures deployed in external missions in Bosnia and Herzegovina, Kosovo and Poland.

More than 500 Romanian soldiers are currently in foreign missions and operations under the command or mandate of NATO, the EU, the UN and coalition missions.

The military informed the Ministry of National Defence (MApN) management about the way they carry out their missions and about the security situation in the areas of responsibility, stating that they are in spirit with the Romanian citizens who will celebrate, on December 1, the National Day.

"Our thoughts go out, with gratitude and respect, to the military who celebrate the National Day of Romania in international missions, representing the country with pride, honor and professionalism. I wish you, each of you, those who are far from home, but with the heart at home, to enjoy this holy day, succeed in everything you do and return, all of you, healthy and with the feeling of duty fulfilled, to your loved ones," said the Minister of Defense, Angel Tilvar, according to a MApN press release.

Minister Angel Tilvar thanked the military for the way they collaborate with colleagues from other allied and partner countries and appreciated that Romania has unprecedented security guarantees.

"The war in Ukraine tested NATO's vigilance, cohesion, solidarity and determination in respecting its commitments, ensuring the security and integrity of the Euro-Atlantic space. Immediately after the start of the Russian invasion in Ukraine, NATO activated promptly, for the first time in history, the defense plans, deploying forces and combat techniques on the territory of the allied countries on the eastern flank, including in Romania," concluded Angel Tilvar.

In his turn, the chief of the Defense Staff thanked everyone for the courage and dedication with which they do their duty away from the country and their loved ones, he assured them of the complete availability of the MApN leadership for the execution of missions in optimal conditions and appreciated the way they represents their country and contribute to Europe's security.

"In the future, we will honor our international commitments with the same professionalism by participating with troops in peace, humanitarian and counter-terrorism missions under the auspices of the Alliance, the European Union and the United Nations. I assure you that your safety and security, regardless of the area of deployment, remain a priority for us. On behalf of the Defense General Staff, I wish you a happy National Day of Romania!," General Daniel Petrescu said.AGERPRES