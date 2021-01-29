Matei Bals' Fire/PM Citu: Intervention was fast, efficient; everything was quickly under control

Prime Minister Florin Citu on Friday said that the intervention at the fire at the "Matei Bals" Hospital was "fast, efficient", mentioning that things were immediately kept under control.

"A few minutes after 112 was called this morning, I was contacted by Secretary of State Raed Arafat, who informed me that there was a fire at the "Matei Bals" Institute. I have immediately triggered a red plan and I stayed in touch with the institutions, the Ministry of Interior, the Bucharest Prefecture, the Ministry of Health, ever since," the Prime Minister said in a press release at the Victoria Palace.

He said that from the first moment he asked the Minister of Interior to use all the resources to stabilize the situation as soon as possible and things were kept under control.

"At the same time, places were found at other hospitals in Bucharest where patients could be moved and here I want to thank the managers of these hospitals who got directly involved, acted immediately and we managed to make this transfer very quickly, and around 6.37 am all the patients were already transferred to other hospitals. I also want to thank the employees of the "Matei Bals" hospital who also acted immediately to transfer the patients to other institutions. I immediately told the Minister of Interior to use all the resources necessary to stabilize the situation as fast as possible. I believe, and I say that again, that the intervention was very fast, efficient, and if it weren't so, we would have had a different situation. However, things were immediately kept under control," added Citu.

He said that a criminal investigation is already underway and a complex team was created to investigate into what happened, while he will be waiting for the final conclusions.

"Besides the criminal aspects, there is also a criminal investigation going on. Besides this aspect, this investigation, there is also a complex team that we've created, which will present a report. We already have a preliminary report, but I am waiting for the final conclusion to know what steps will need to take next," said Citu.