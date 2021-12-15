MDLPA: Gov't approves more than 132 M lei for 61 theatres, operas and phillarmonics in 30 counties

The Government approved, on Wednesday, the allocation of 132,407,000.18 lei to 61 theatres, operas and philharmonics in 30 counties, through a new decision regarding the distribution of the amounts corresponding to the 2pct share of the income tax meant for financing the public entertainment institutions subordinated to the requesting administrative-territorial units, according to a press release of the Ministry of Development, Public Works and Administration (MDLPA), agerpres reports.

"The Ministry of Development, Public Works and Administration is once again supporting the administrative-territorial units that do not have the financial capacity to support these cultural institutions to function and carry out investments, but for which the development of the cultural infrastructure represents a benefit in the long run," said the Minister of Development, Cseke Attila.

MDLPA reminds that, on October 6, another 133,960,000 lei were allocated to cultural institutions in 34 counties.