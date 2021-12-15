 
     
MDLPA: Gov't approves more than 132 M lei for 61 theatres, operas and phillarmonics in 30 counties

Teatrul National Bucuresti

The Government approved, on Wednesday, the allocation of 132,407,000.18 lei to 61 theatres, operas and philharmonics in 30 counties, through a new decision regarding the distribution of the amounts corresponding to the 2pct share of the income tax meant for financing the public entertainment institutions subordinated to the requesting administrative-territorial units, according to a press release of the Ministry of Development, Public Works and Administration (MDLPA), agerpres reports.

"The Ministry of Development, Public Works and Administration is once again supporting the administrative-territorial units that do not have the financial capacity to support these cultural institutions to function and carry out investments, but for which the development of the cultural infrastructure represents a benefit in the long run," said the Minister of Development, Cseke Attila.

MDLPA reminds that, on October 6, another 133,960,000 lei were allocated to cultural institutions in 34 counties.

