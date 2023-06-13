Memorandum between six companies to implement modular reactors in Central and Eastern Europe, including Romania.

A Memorandum of Understanding to collaborate in the deployment of NuScale Voygr power plants in Central and Eastern Europe (CEE), including Romania, has been signed between Nuclearelectrica, NuScale Power, E-INFRA, Nova Power & Gas, Fluor Enterprises and Samsung C&T Corporation, told Agerpres.

According to a press release of Nuclearelectrica sent to AGERPRES on Tuesday, the document brings together world-class expertise and valuable experiences focused on the potential expansion and development of small modular reactor deployment in Central and Eastern Europe, as well as at the former coal-fired power plant in Doicesti, Romania.

"The combined expertise of Nuclearelectrica, NuScale Power, E-INFRA, Nova Power & Gas, Fluor Enterprises and Samsung C&T Corporation will provide support for SMR deployment and implementation of NuScale's small modular reactor (SMR) power plant in critical areas of development such as: project planning, licensing, permitting, engineering, procurement, construction, operation, maintenance, decommissioning, financing and local resources capitalization, thus enabling regional SMR like-minded states to benefit from the experience and deploy SMRs safely and in line with the national energy needs," the press release said.

Romania is the second country in the world after the US and the first in Europe to join the drive for energy independence with one of the most advanced nuclear energy technologies, NuScale's innovative SMR technology. In this context, Romania will gain a leading position and multiple socio-economic benefits including a hub for supporting the production and assembly of SMR components, a training and education center for future operators and specialists, and a catalyst for the implementation of SMRs in the region and a preferred operator for the following SMRs projects that come after.

'Nuclear power is a safe, affordable and clean source of energy, available 24/7, with extensive operational experience, which has been helping to decarbonize economies around the world for more than half a decade and currently supplies more than 10% of the electricity consumed worldwide and approximately 20% in Romania. We are proud to be aligned with the most notable international efforts in order to supply Romania at the end of this decade with 66% of its total clean energy through nuclear energy,' Nuclearelectrica Chief Executive Officer Cosmin Ghita stated.