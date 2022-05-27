 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Minister Dincu, phone call with Israeli counterpart about security situation in Black Sea

Vasile Dîncu

The Minister of National Defence Vasile Dincu had a phone call with his Israeli counterpart, Benjamin Gantz, on Friday, with whom he discussed current topics on the security agenda in the Middle East and the Black Sea region, as well as the stage and perspectives of bilateral cooperation in the area of Defence.

According to the Ministry of National Defence (MApN), the Romanian minister evoked the "consistent" and "fruitful" cooperation relations with the Israeli armed forces and indicated his interest for continuing to participate in joint training activities, as well as strengthening cooperation in the air and naval sector, and also in the area of the military technology. Dincu highlighted the importance of Israeli investments in Romania.

The two ministers expressed their opening for strengthening cooperation relations, and potential collaboration projects were pointed out, between the two states, in the area of Defence concerning the area of developing capabilities.

The "excellent" cooperation with the Israeli Embassy in Romania was also highlighted, regarding the evacuation of Ukrainian citizens with Israeli origins, the MApN press release reads.AGERPRES

Urmărește-ne:
ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.