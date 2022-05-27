Minister Dincu, phone call with Israeli counterpart about security situation in Black Sea

The Minister of National Defence Vasile Dincu had a phone call with his Israeli counterpart, Benjamin Gantz, on Friday, with whom he discussed current topics on the security agenda in the Middle East and the Black Sea region, as well as the stage and perspectives of bilateral cooperation in the area of Defence.

According to the Ministry of National Defence (MApN), the Romanian minister evoked the "consistent" and "fruitful" cooperation relations with the Israeli armed forces and indicated his interest for continuing to participate in joint training activities, as well as strengthening cooperation in the air and naval sector, and also in the area of the military technology. Dincu highlighted the importance of Israeli investments in Romania.

The two ministers expressed their opening for strengthening cooperation relations, and potential collaboration projects were pointed out, between the two states, in the area of Defence concerning the area of developing capabilities.

The "excellent" cooperation with the Israeli Embassy in Romania was also highlighted, regarding the evacuation of Ukrainian citizens with Israeli origins, the MApN press release reads.AGERPRES