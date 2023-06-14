Ministers proposed by Prime Minister-designate Marcel Ciolacu to be heard in Parliament

The candidates for the position of minister proposed by Prime Minister-designate Marcel Ciolacu will be heard on Wednesday by Parliament's specialised committees.

According to the timetable adopted by the joint Standing Bureaus, the hearings will start at 10:00.

On Thursday, the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate will meet in a joint session at 12:00 for the investiture of the Ciolacu Government.

The National Liberal Party (PNL) and the Social Democratic Party (PSD) representatives submitted, Tuesday evening, the list of the new Cabinet ministers and the government programme for which Prime Minister-designate Marcel Ciolacu is asking for the vote of confidence of the Legislature. AGERPRES