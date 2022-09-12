Natural gas more expensive by over 70pct, potatoes by over 54pct in one year (INS)

Natural gas became more expensive in Romania over the past year as it cost 70.64% more in August 2022 than in August 2021, according to data published on Monday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

Among the non-food goods that recorded the biggest surge in prices over the same period is fuels, with a price advance of 31.48% in August 2022 from August 2021, and steam, up 22.98%.

The foods which prices boomed in the reference interval were potatoes, with price increases of 54.34%, edible oil, up 49.68% , and flour, up 34.28%.

In the services sector, air transport (33.91%) water and sewerage (21%), and railway transport (20.92%) were the most expensive. Telephone services became less expensive by 0.94%, with that being the only drop in August 2022 prices compared with August 2021, told Agerpres.

The most important price increases on a monthly basis in August were recorded in air transport - (23.89%), sugar (9.90%), butter (6.81%) and cow's milk (5.56%).

There were also food products that became cheaper: fresh fruit by 1.32%, other vegetables and canned vegetables by 1.18% , and cornmeal by 0.02%. INS data also show that fuel prices were lower by 2.28%, telephone services by 0.9%, road transport fares by 0.15% and television subscriptions by 0.06%.

Annual inflation in Romania rose to 15.32% in August 2022, from 14.96% in July, as food prices surged by 18.22%, non-food prices by 15.98%, and services by 8.26%, according to data published on Monday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).