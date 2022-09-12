 
     
Natural gas more expensive by over 70pct, potatoes by over 54pct in one year (INS)

The Scotsman
gaz gaze naturale

Natural gas became more expensive in Romania over the past year as it cost 70.64% more in August 2022 than in August 2021, according to data published on Monday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

Among the non-food goods that recorded the biggest surge in prices over the same period is fuels, with a price advance of 31.48% in August 2022 from August 2021, and steam, up 22.98%.

The foods which prices boomed in the reference interval were potatoes, with price increases of 54.34%, edible oil, up 49.68% , and flour, up 34.28%.

In the services sector, air transport (33.91%) water and sewerage (21%), and railway transport (20.92%) were the most expensive. Telephone services became less expensive by 0.94%, with that being the only drop in August 2022 prices compared with August 2021, told Agerpres.

The most important price increases on a monthly basis in August were recorded in air transport - (23.89%), sugar (9.90%), butter (6.81%) and cow's milk (5.56%).

There were also food products that became cheaper: fresh fruit by 1.32%, other vegetables and canned vegetables by 1.18% , and cornmeal by 0.02%. INS data also show that fuel prices were lower by 2.28%, telephone services by 0.9%, road transport fares by 0.15% and television subscriptions by 0.06%.

Annual inflation in Romania rose to 15.32% in August 2022, from 14.96% in July, as food prices surged by 18.22%, non-food prices by 15.98%, and services by 8.26%, according to data published on Monday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

