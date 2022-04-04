 
     
Occupancy rate in General Immigration Inspectorate centres stands at 75.6 pct

Inquam Photos - Octav Ganea
Inquam refugiati Isaccea

The Ministry of Internal Affairs (MAI) informed on Monday that, at present, the occupancy rate of the accommodation centers of the General Immigration Inspectorate is standing at 75.6 percent.

According to a press release sent to AGERPRES, in the last 24 hours, no Ukrainian citizen has applied for asylum in Romania.

Since the beginning of the conflict in Ukraine, 4,332 Ukrainian citizens have applied for asylum in our country, and they enjoy all the rights provided by national law.

In the last 24 hours, 6,729 Ukrainian citizens have entered our country.

