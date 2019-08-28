Official Suciu: Challenging Administrative Code with CCR by Ombudsman is political positioning, nothing else

Minister of Regional Development, Social Democrat Daniel Suciu, said the Ombudsman's challenging of the Administrative Code with the Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR) is in fact a "political positioning" of ALDE (Alliance of Liberals and Democrats), adding that he will continue to support the Code's beneficial provisions for the Romanian administration.

"ALDE left the coalition government and today it challenges the Administrative Code with the CCR. It's simple: political positioning, nothing else. The Administrative Code was adopted with the signatures of all the members of the Cabinet, including here the ALDE ministers, and it was supported by all the professional structures and the associations of rural towns in Romania, cities, municipalities and country councils. Which represent all the political parties. The mentioning today of the Administrative Code topic and the situation in Caracal at the same press conference proves to me that for some people nothing is more immoral than to look honest when you are in fact perfidious. I will continue to support the provisions of the Code for they are beneficial for the administration in Romania and a major step forward in simplifying the administrative process," Daniel Suciu wrote on Facebook, on Wednesday.On Wednesday, the Ombudsman announced he filed a constitutional challenge against the OUG 57/2017 regarding the Administrative Code with the Constitutional Court.In the challenge, the Ombudsman specified the ordinance did not meet the exigencies of the Constitution regarding the legislative delegation, as developed through the jurisprudence of the Constitutional Court.