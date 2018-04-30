One of the Romanian military wounded in Afghanistan, transferred to Germany, in stable medical condition

Sergeant major Marius Valentin Ionescu, wounded in Afghanistan along other seven mates on Monday morning, has been transferred on Tuesday to the Regional Medical Centre in Landstuhl, Germany for additional medical investigations and specialized treatment, his health condition being stable, a release by the National Defence Ministry (MApN) sent to AGERPRES informs.

Marius Valentin Ionescu has suffered wounds at his upper right hand, being firstly admitted to the military hospital of Kandahar.The other seven military with the 30th Battalion Carpathian Vultures Force Protection injured in the incident on Monday checked out and returned to the Romanian battalion's camp, where they are under medical supervision, the release adds.