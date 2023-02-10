Over 3.5 million Ukrainians have entered Romania in one year, over 7,300 on Thursday

As many as 3,510,380 Ukrainian citizens entered Romania in one year, starting on February 10, 2022, the General Inspectorate of the Border Police (IGPF) informed on Friday.

"Starting with February 10, 2022 (pre-conflict period) and until February 9, 2023, 24:00, at the national level, 3,510,380 Ukrainian citizens entered Romania," the quoted source mentions.

On Thursday, 7,302 Ukrainian citizens entered our country at almost all border points.

IGPF specifies that on Thursday approximately 127,200 people, Romanian and foreign citizens, with more than 39,200 means of transport passed through the border points throughout the country (both inbound and outbound).

There were 60,769 people entering Romania, of which 7,302 were Ukrainian citizens.

On Thursday, the border police detected 42 illegal acts (18 felonies and 24 misdemeanors) committed by both Romanian and foreign citizens.

The goods seized for confiscation were worth approximately 112,300 RON.

The total fines applied amounted to over 48,200 RON.

On Thursday, 18 foreign citizens who did not meet the conditions provided for by law were not allowed to enter the country, and 11 Romanian citizens were also not allowed to leave for various legal reasons.AGERPRES