Over 80 million euros from EC for TAROM, for the company's sound transformation

The TAROM national flight operator will receive an aid of over 80 million euros from the European Commission, the signals in this regard being positive, the Minister of Transport, Sorin Grindeanu, declared on Monday in southern Ploiesti.

"Here we are talking about that plan accepted by the European Commission for the restructuring of TAROM. Just the other day I had a discussion with Mr. Bogdan Chiriţoiu from the Competition Council, my colleagues were at the Commission last week, all the signals are positive that we will receive this aid from the European Commission for TAROM, substantial aid. Based on this aid, we will move forward, once we receive this money. I think there are 80 or so million euros that we will receive. I hope we go on the assumed line, that of transforming this company into an economically sound company. The first step is to receive aid from the Commission, which, this time, we have no reason not to receive, we meet all the criteria," Grindeanu said.