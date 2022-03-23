Peter Marki-Zay: Budapest shouldn't determine policy in Targu Mures, but Hungarians here

The candidate of the opposition for the position of Prime Minister of the Government of Hungary, Peter Marki-Zay, stated, on Wednesday, in Targu Mures, that Budapest should not determine the policy in Targu Mures, but the Hungarians in Targu Mures, adding that he is convinced that the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) will cooperate with the Hungarian government, regardless of its political color.

Peter Marki-Zay said, in a press conference, that in a decent and honest country, "our brothers across the border shouldn't fear that they will lose financial support because they don't support the party in government [in Hungary - e.n.]."

Peter Marki-Zay added that the policy of the current government in Budapest had grave consequences in regards to the instigation of Hungarians one against the other, the political differences showing also at the level of families. He also emphasized that the political formations that will support him want to tear down this enmity, rejecting autocracy and accepting political pluralism.

The opposition candidate in Hungary is on an electoral tour in cities in Transylvania, participating Tueday evening in a political meeting in Cluj-Napoca. Several UDMR leaders, among whom the chairs of the County Councils of Harghita, Covasna, Satu Mare and Mures, as well as the mayors of Miercurea Ciuc, Sfantu Gheorghe, Satu Mare and Targu Mures have signed a recently published open letter accusing the opposition in Hungary of lack of involvement in the matters of the Hungarian community of Romania and manifested their refusal to meet with Peter Marki-Zay during the electoral visit he is conducting in their area, Agerpres informs.