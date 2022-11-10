 
     
PM announces ruling coalition agreement on electricity prices

ciuca guvern

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca declared on Thursday in Vicovu de Sus - northern Suceava County, that the governing coalition agreed on an electricity tariff for household customers of 0.68 RON/kWh for a monthly consumption below 100 kWh, 0.80 RON/kWh for a monthly consumption between 100 kWh and 255 kWh, and 1.3 RON/kWh for a monthly consumption over 255 kWh; the tariffs stay in effect for at least one year, starting January 1, 2023, told Agerpres.

Nicolae Ciuca made these clarifications at the end of a meeting with representatives of the Suceava County local public administration.

He also specified that for SMEs the coalition agreed to maintain a tariff of 1 RON/kWh, while for large consumers the rate shall be 1.3 RON/kWh.

"All these technical elements will be included in a draft emergency ordinance," Ciuca said, mentioning also that the measures announced will be applied for at least one year, starting from January 1 2023.

