Subscription modal logo Premium

Abonează-te pentru experiența stiripesurse.ro Premium!

  • cea mai rapidă sursă de informații și știri
  • experiența premium fără reclame sau întreruperi
  • în fiecare zi,cele mai noi știri, exclusivități și breaking news
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play
NOU! Citește stiripesurse.ro
 

PM Ciolacu welcomed by Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni; joint meeting of the two gov'ts

ciolacu in italia

Prime minister Marcel Ciolacu on Thursday was welcomed by the prime minister of the Italian Republic, Giorgia Meloni, at Villa Doria Pamphili, where a joint meeting of the Romanian and Italian governments will take place.

The reception ceremony with military honours of the head of the Executive from Bucharest took place with the singing of the national anthems of the two states.

The two high officials will have a face-to-face meeting, followed by a plenary meeting of the two delegations and a plenary meeting of the joint meeting of the governments of Romania and Italy.

Next, a ceremony will be held to sign some official bilateral documents, at the end of which the two prime ministers will make joint press statements.

The delegation accompanying prime minister Ciolacu includes deputy prime minister Marian Neacsu, the minister of interior, Catalin Predoiu, the minister of transport and infrastructure, Sorin Grindeanu, the minister of national defence, Angel Tilvar, the minister of foreign affairs, Luminita Odobescu, and the minister of economy, entrepreneurship and of tourism, Radu Oprea.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE
CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
STIRIPESURSE.MD
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.