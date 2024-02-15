PM Ciolacu welcomed by Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni; joint meeting of the two gov'ts

Prime minister Marcel Ciolacu on Thursday was welcomed by the prime minister of the Italian Republic, Giorgia Meloni, at Villa Doria Pamphili, where a joint meeting of the Romanian and Italian governments will take place.

The reception ceremony with military honours of the head of the Executive from Bucharest took place with the singing of the national anthems of the two states.

The two high officials will have a face-to-face meeting, followed by a plenary meeting of the two delegations and a plenary meeting of the joint meeting of the governments of Romania and Italy.

Next, a ceremony will be held to sign some official bilateral documents, at the end of which the two prime ministers will make joint press statements.

The delegation accompanying prime minister Ciolacu includes deputy prime minister Marian Neacsu, the minister of interior, Catalin Predoiu, the minister of transport and infrastructure, Sorin Grindeanu, the minister of national defence, Angel Tilvar, the minister of foreign affairs, Luminita Odobescu, and the minister of economy, entrepreneurship and of tourism, Radu Oprea.