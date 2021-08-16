 
     
PM Citu: 2009 case was rejected by US court, I was never informed

Florin Cîțu

Prime Minister Florin Citu stated that the 2009 case was rejected by the United States court and that it's about a decision to reject a civil sentence, of which he was never informed.

"On Saturday a case from the United States was presented to the public space. I have also informed myself. It's, in fact, a decision to reject a civil sentence, of which I was never informed. It happened in 2009. I was very easy to find for anyone, if they truly wanted to find me in 2009, if anything was necessary. The legal reality is that that file was rejected by the United States court, and I have faith in the US justice system. (...) That claim was rejected by the American court," said the Premier, in a statement to the pres, Agerpres informs..

