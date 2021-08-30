 
     
PM Citu: Budget revision to be approved this week

Florin Cîțu

Prime Minister Florin Citu announced, on Monday, that the budget revision will be approved in another government session this week.

"There will be another government sitting to approve the budget revision, this week," said Citu, when asked, at the Parliament, when the budget revision will be approved.

Regarding signals from Brussels regarding the National Plan for Recovery and Resilience, the Prime Minister said: "Our objective is that the PNRR be approved by the end of September and we maintain this objective."

