PM Ciuca, about incident with US drone in the Black Sea: Dialogue is needed

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca declared on Wednesday that there is still a need for dialogue and the setting of some standards of conduct, so that incidents like the one with the American drone shot down in the Black Sea do not happen again.

"I know about the particularly serious event that occurred in the airspace related to the international waters of the Black Sea. I do not have any other data at the moment. It is a serious incident, which proves that there is a continued need for dialogue, there is a need to set conduct benchmarks in such situations, so that events of this nature do not happen, and I am convinced that, as I understood from the statement of the American Department of Defense, as well as from the State Department, it turned out that meetings took place with the officials of the Russian Federation in Washington and of the US in Moscow in order to find those lines of dialogue and to establish the technical norms so that such events do not happen", stated Ciuca.

An incident involving an American-made Reaper drone took place in the international space of the Black Sea. The US European Command indicated in a statement that two Russian Su-27 aircraft conducted an unsafe and unprofessional interception of a US Air Force MQ-9 Reaper unmanned aircraft operating in international airspace over the Black Sea. AGERPRES