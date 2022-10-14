PM Ciuca: Bucharest Declaration of ITU Plenipotentiary Conference conveys Romania's concern for development of new technologies

The Bucharest Declaration signed at the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) Plenipotentiary Conference 2022 (PP-22) conveys Romania's concern to participate in the development of new technologies and highlights the creativity and professionalism of our specialists, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca said on Friday.

"For three weeks we had the privilege of hosting relevant debates for the telecommunications and digitization sector in Bucharest. The Plenipotentiary Conference of the International Telecommunication Union brought to the same table elite specialists in the field, political leaders, ambassadors and high-level representatives of international organizations. I congratulate all of them for the outstanding contributions made to the technologies of the future - telecommunications, artificial intelligence and to all topics of interest," mentioned Nicolae Ciuca, in a message sent at the closing of the meeting, Agerpres informs.

The Head of the Executive said that Romania owes a new mandate in the ITU Council to the experts with the National Communications Administration and Regulation Authority (ANCOM) and the Ministry of Research.

"Thanks to them, our country will continue to have an important say in establishing the development axes of telecommunications worldwide in the next four years," mentioned Ciuca.

In this context, the Prime Minister congratulated Doreen Bogdan-Martin, who will take over the position of Secretary General of the International Telecommunication Union next year, for a four-year term, and also thanked Houlin Zhao, for all the activities carried out since year 2015, and for the very good collaboration with Romania.

Ciuca thanked the delegates from all over the world participating in the event and expressed the hope that they will return to our country either in an official capacity or as tourists.