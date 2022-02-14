PM Ciuca: Draft law on Special Section dissolution to be approved by gov't, then submitted to parliament

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca announced at the beginning of Monday's Cabinet meeting that the draft law on the dissolution of the section for investigating crimes in justice (aka Special Section or SIIJ), which will then be submitted to parliament, is to be approved.

"We start the government sitting with the first topic, one considered to be very important, and that is the draft law on the dissolution of the Section for investigating crimes in justice. It is an objective of the government programme, as well as an objective within the Cooperation and Verification Mechanism," Ciuca said.

The prime minister thanked all those who were involved in drafting the bill, mentioning the Ministry of Justice and the Superiot Council of Magistracy (CSM). He added, after it is approved, the draft law will be submitted to the Parliament.