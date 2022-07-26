PM Ciuca meets healthcare NGO officials on children's hospital for serious illnesses, injuries

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca welcomed on Tuesday officials of the Daruieste Viata Association healthcare NGO Oana Gheorghiu and Carmen Uscatu to look into solutions, including legislative ones, so that after the completion of the construction of the first national children's hospital for cancer, serious diseases and injuries, the organisation can get involved, with all the expertise it has, in the smooth operation of the healthcare facilities and replicate the model.

According to a government press statement, Ciuca acknowledged the efforts made by the association and all those involved in this endeavor and assured that the We Make a Hospital project will enjoy government support.

He hailed the association getting involved and reacting pro-actively to the crises that the Romanian healthcare system has faced in recent years, contributing to the identification of the best solutions, Agerpres.ro informs.

"During the meeting, Prime Minister Nicolae-Ionel Ciuca highlighted the openness towards the identification of a pilot mechanism that would facilitate the association's involvement even after the completion of the project, in order to maintain all the competitive advantage created by its equipment, ideas and strategy. At the same time, the discussions covered the necessary changes in the public healthcare system, with an emphasis on prioritising the needs of patients and introducing new standards."

The meeting was also attended by lawmaker Alexandru Muraru, a special representative of the government for the promotion of remembrance policies, combatting anti-Semitism and xenophobia, and Irina-Dumitrita Solomon, a top official with the Prime Minister's Chancellery.