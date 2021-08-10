 
     
PMs Gavrilita, Citu agree to start preparing for joint government meeting in Chisinau

Natalia Gavriliţă

In a phone conversation on Tuesday, the Prime Minister of Moldova, Natalia Gavrilita, and the Prime Minister of Romania, Florin Citu, agreed to start preparations for a joint meeting in Chisinau, Moldova, of the two national governments, according to a press statement released by the Moldovan government on Tuesday.

Gavrilita thanked the Romanian government for its support to Moldova, including for donations of diesel fuel, COVID-19 vaccines, equipment and especially for supporting the European journey of Moldova.

Also discussed in the official phone conversation was the resumption and extension of an intergovernmental agreement for non-repayable technical assistance. The parties agreed to set up a technical working group to prepare the agreement.

According to the press statement, Citu expressed full support for the new government in Chisinau, ordering the immediate start of work on the entire bilateral cooperation agenda, in the spirit of the Strategic Partnership for the Republic of Moldova's European Integration.

