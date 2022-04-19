 
     
PNL agrees to keep Citu in office as Senate chair

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca, the national chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL), says the decision by the whole party is for former PNL national leader Florin Citu to stay in office as chairman of the Senate.

"In the discussions we had and, practically, everything that meant the approach at the level of the National Liberal Party, the decision was for Florin Citu to remain the chairman of the Senate," Ciuca said on Tuesday upon leaving an investment forum organised by the Foreign Investors Council in partnership with the Government, according to agerpres.ro.

Asked if he had a discussion of late with Citu in the sense that Citu should no longer criticise the government, the Ciuca said: "I talked to him today, we met today with PNL lawmakers, we did not discuss that."

