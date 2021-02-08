 
     
PNL's Orban: Holiday vouchers to no longer be issued in 2021

Ludovic Orban

National Liberal Party (PNL) Chairman Ludovic Orban on Monday informed that the coalition government at the meeting on the same day discussed the broad lines of the budget for this year and certain measures meant to reduce expenditures, among which the cutting of the holiday vouchers, which will no longer be issued in 2021, according to AGERPRES.

"No new vouchers are issued," Orban said.

According to him, no decision has been made on allowances for students, bonuses and food allowance for public sector employees.

