PNL's Orban: There must be a Rosia Montana development strategy

On Tuesday, national chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL) Ludovic Orban welcomed the inclusion of the Rosia Montana Mining Landscape on the World Heritage List and pointed out that there must be a development strategy for the area.

"I am glad that the process that started under a PNL government last year to resubmit the file to UNESCO ended with a favourable decision. (...) From my point of view, I do not think that a direct link can be found between the inclusion Rosia Montana with the UNESCO heritage and mining. (...) What interests us at governmental level, and we have discussed that in the coalition, there must be a Rosia Montana development strategy, given that with the inclusion with the UNESCO heritage must build some pillars that will truly allow economic life and development in Rosia Montana. (...) On the one hand, the area needs to be preserved, and, on the other hand, a development plan is needed for the locals who need jobs, an activity that will allow them to live decently," Orban said at the House of Parliament at the end of a meeting of the ruling coalition.

The Rosia Montana Mining Landscape was inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List on Tuesday. The decision was taken by consensus by the World Heritage Committee at its 44th extended session in Fouzhou, China, Agerpres informs..