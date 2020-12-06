Ponta: I want Romania out of crisis in 2021; I voted for people who know how to do that

Pro Romania leader Victor Ponta on Sunday stated, at the exit from the polls, that he wants Romania to come out of the crisis in 2021 and voted for people who know how to do that.

"Like every time, I voted "in favour," I didn't vote "against" something. I know a lot of people vote "against". I voted "in favour" and I want to get out of the crisis in 2021. That's why I voted for people who know how to do precisely that. Few people [at the polling stations - editor's note], but I hope that those who come will be "in favour" of something and not "against" something. There is little hope, but I am positive that 2021 will be a better year," said Ponta.

The Pro Romania leader voted at the "Jean Monnet" High School in the Capital City.