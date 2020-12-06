Singurul Exit Poll din Romania pe stiripesurse.ro, astăzi de la 21.00 6 ore 26 minute
 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Ponta: I want Romania out of crisis in 2021; I voted for people who know how to do that

Antena 3
Victor Ponta

Pro Romania leader Victor Ponta on Sunday stated, at the exit from the polls, that he wants Romania to come out of the crisis in 2021 and voted for people who know how to do that.

"Like every time, I voted "in favour," I didn't vote "against" something. I know a lot of people vote "against". I voted "in favour" and I want to get out of the crisis in 2021. That's why I voted for people who know how to do precisely that. Few people [at the polling stations - editor's note], but I hope that those who come will be "in favour" of something and not "against" something. There is little hope, but I am positive that 2021 will be a better year," said Ponta.

The Pro Romania leader voted at the "Jean Monnet" High School in the Capital City.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.