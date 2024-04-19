Preservation and enhancement of Jewish heritage, promotion of history remain a priority of FCER (president-elect Vexler)

The preservation and enhancement of the Jewish heritage, the promotion of history, values and the contribution made by the Jewish communities to the development of Romania will always be a priority, an essential component both in the current activity of the Federation of Jewish Communities in Romania (FCER), and in the image projected in the public space, stated, on Friday, the deputy Silviu Vexler, who was elected for a new mandate as president of FCER, at the 5th Congress of the organisation that took place these days at the Parliament Palace.

"I had and have an unshakable faith in the future of the Jewish Communities, complemented by respect for their past and present. I am grateful to the Jewish Communities for supporting my candidacy and to all of the delegates from the country for their involvement and effort, for their advice, for their vote of confidence. In the current mandate, we managed to achieve extraordinary things and find solutions to difficulties that seemed insurmountable. Yes, sometimes we had a chance to turn dreams into reality," emphasized the president of FCER, in a post on Facebook.

He mentioned that one of the main goals of the Federation of Jewish Communities in Romania is to ensure that no Jew is alone. According to him, one of the most important missions of the FCER in the near future is to ensure that religious life can take place without problems and to encourage it at every step.

Vexler also gave assurances that social-medical assistance and support to Holocaust survivors, fundamental pillars of FCER's activity, will benefit from the necessary resources, attention and involvement to operate without difficulties, but above all, to be improved and expanded

"FCER must support in every possible way the common projects, the ties between Romania and the State of Israel, must find ways to promote the values and traditions of the State of Israel in Romania and of Romania in the State of Israel, along with what Israel means to Jews throughout the world. The preservation and enhancement of the Jewish heritage, the promotion of the history, the values and the contribution made by the Jewish Communities to the development of Romania will always be a priority, an essential component both in the current activity of FCER and in the image projected in the public space. Education, the foundation of any measures to prevent and combat anti-Semitism, will be a determined factor in supporting, by FCER, any positive steps in this regard," added the deputy.

Silviu Vexler highlighted that, although a special effort will be necessary, Jewish life in Romania has a beautiful future and a very special chance in Romania.

"In a nutshell: I want us together to rediscover and develop everything that means Jewish life and culture. To be able to share it with those who want to know us. Today, for all the Jews in Romania, the Jewish Communities are at home. For the whole society, our door is always open. 'Let me remain an optimist. Let me remain a dreamer of my people!' (Shimon Peres) Shabbat Shalom!" the FCER president said.