President Iohannis - at European Council, to hail progress on military mobility

President Klaus Iohannis will participate, Thursday through Friday, in the meeting of the European Council in Brussels, where he will voice Romania's support for NATO and the EU's initiatives meant for the improvement of the military mobility and will plead for the maintenance of an attractive climate of the investments in the European Union.

According to a press release of the Presidential Administration sent to AGERPRES on Tuesday, the agenda of the talks features topics related to the European defence policy, economic themes regarding vacancies, economic growth, competitiveness, the digital domain, innovation and trade, migration, the EU's future budget post 2020, as well as aspects concerning the Union's foreign relations. At the same time, the latest developments on the process of the UK's withdrawal from the EU will also be tackled.As for the European defence policy, president Iohannis will also refer to the importance of the permanent structured cooperation (PESCO), hailing the progress recorded, especially in the field of military mobility and cyber threats. Moreover, the head of state will express Romania's support of the initiatives developed by NATO and the EU, aimed at the improvement of military mobility, and will reiterate the support for the enhancement of the EU-NATO cooperation.Iohannis will also talk about the need to implement reforms meant to enhance the resilience of the member states' economies and will highlight the importance granted to research and innovation as key-elements for the Union's competitiveness.He will plead for maintaining an attractive climate for investments in the European Union, showing that Romania upholds a fair and efficient taxation system of the companies, that is adapted to the new business models in the context of the economy's digitalisation. With regard to trade, Romania remains a strong supporter of the multilateral system based on rules, established within the World Trade Organisation, the Presidential Administration specifies.As regards the future budget of the Union post-2020, Iohannis will plead for the swift finalisation of negotiations but also for the need to identify balanced solutions, acceptable to all member states."Handling immigration flows remains a priority for the European Union and its member states and in this context, President Iohannis will reiterate the need to pursue the strengthening the protection at the Union's external borders and will emphasize the need for a common effort by all member states to intensify the dialogue with the migrants' countries of origin and of transit," reads the release.During talks on Brexit, President Iohannis will reiterate the importance for the EU to maintain a unitary and coherent voice in the process of negotiation with the British side in view of obtaining a fair agreement for all parties."For Romania, protecting the rights and interests of its citizens who live in the United Kingdom represents a priority. As such, the Romanian side will follow that the provisions of the Withdrawal Agreement contain all the relevant aspects agreed upon during the first stage of the negotiations," the release further adds.Moreover, on Friday, June 29, President Iohannis will participate in the Euro Summit, an extended format, where he will point out that "for our country, as state that wishes to join as soon a possible the euro zone, the strengthening of the Economic and Monetary Union is of major importance.""Romania's President will show that decisions in this domain are highly important for the future of the entire European Union and consequently, supports the maintenance of debates in extended format, including with the participation of the member states that are not yet part of the euro zone," the Presidential Administration further shows.