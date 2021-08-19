President Iohannis decorates Austrian Ambassador with National Order for Merit

President Klaus Iohannis has decorated, on Thursday, several personalities, among them, Austria's Ambassador in Bucharest, Isabel Rauscher, who was presented with the National Order for Merit in the rank of Grand Officer.

"As a sign of appreciation for the important involvement in the development and deepening of bilateral relations between Romania and the Republic of Austria, President Klaus Iohannis granted the National Order for Merit in the rank of Grand Officer, to Her Excellency, Ms. Rauscher Isabel, the Ambassador of the Republic of Austria to Romania," shows a release sent to AGERPRES by the Presidential Administration.

The president also signed the decrees to decorate the honorary consul of Romania in Estoril, Bonte Alain, and the Secretary of the European Commission for Democracy through Law - the Venice Commission, Simona Granata-Menghini, Agerpres informs.

"As a sign of appreciation for the important personal contribution, had along the years, in the process to consolidate and develop bilateral relations between Romania and the Portuguese Republic, President Klaus Iohannis granted the National Order for Merit in the rank of Commodore to Mr. Bonte Alain, honorary consul of Romania in Estoril," the quoted release mentions.

Simona Granata-Menghini was granted the National Order Faithful Service in the rank of Commodore.

"As a sign of particular appreciation for the promotion of the values of democracy, of human rights and the rule of law, for the availability with which she supported dialogue with the Romanian authorities, President Klaus Iohannis granted the National Order Faithful Service in the rank of Commodore to Ms. Granata-Menghini Simona, director, secretary of the European Commission for Democracy through Law, the Venice Commission," the Presidential Administration informed.