NATO is the most important and strongest political and security organisation in history, and its relevance is so much greater in the extremely difficult context we are going through, President Klaus Iohannis said on Wednesday for the celebration of 20 years since Romania's accession to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization.

In the 20 years since Romania's accession, "the number of security international crises has significantly grown, culminating with the illegal, illegitimate and unprovoked war of aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine," the head of state points out in a message sent by the Presidential Administration.

Iohannis brings to mind that since 2004 Romania has contributed to all the Alliance's efforts to ensure the security and the prosperity of the member states.

"For Romania, the affiliation to NATO, the European Union and the Strategic Partnership with the United States of America represent the pillars of defence and economic development," Iohannis says.

Iohannis shows that the anniversary also marks "Romania's important role in consolidating security and promoting stability as a NATO member."

"Our country has proven it is an essential partner in developing the Alliance's deterrence and defence efforts on the Eastern Flank, including by making operational the anti-missile shield at Deveselu and by strengthening, together with the NATO allies, the security at the Black Sea," says Kaus Iohannis.

In time, he shows, Romania has proven "the status of security provider on a regional and Euro-Atlantic level, thus contributing to a significant number of NATO missions and operations."

"Today, our thoughts go out with gratitude to those who made the supreme sacrifice, defending the values defining the Alliance. We are bringing a homage to those who fell on duty for security, peace and protecting democracy," the head of state adds.

Klaus Iohannis evokes Romania's "continuous, sustained and dedicated" commitment, which "highlights the firm conviction that unity, solidarity and cooperation are essential to counteract the severe security threats and challenges that we are currently confronted with."

"Romania will remain deeply involved in NATO's permanent adaptation process, so that the Alliance becomes stronger, more resilience and better prepared for the future," the president shows.

Romania is celebrating on Friday 20 years since the accession to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization.

"Two decades ago, the ceremony of filing the ratification instrument, in Washington, and then hoisting the national flag at the NATO headquarters in Brussels unequivocally marked Romania's reintegration in the transatlantic family, to which our country is linked through the firm commitment to the values laying at the foundation of the Alliance: democracy, individual freedoms, human rights and rule of law," President Iohannis points out.