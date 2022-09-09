President Iohannis to moderate one of the Education Summit sessions, on UN General Assembly sidelines

On September 16-19, on the sidelines of the high-level segment of the 77th session of the General Assembly of the United Nations, the Transforming Education Summit will take place, during which President Klaus Iohannis will moderate one of the sessions, presidential counselor Ligia Deca announces on Friday.

"Transforming Education Summit (is) meant to generate a global move, to transform the educational process on the horizon of 2030. The President of Romania initiated the steps for our country to co-chair one of the five thematic lines of action, namely 'Teachers, teaching and the teaching profession' (...). Thus, the President of Romania will moderate on Monday, September 19th, one of the sessions in which the Leaders' Dialogue will take place, a format that will allow the state and government leaders present to transmit the national commitments regarding the transformation of education for the fulfillment of SDG4 (Sustainable Development Goal) and the recovery of the educational losses caused by the COVID-19 pandemic," Ligia Deca wrote on Facebook on Friday.

The presidential counselor says that Romania will organize, on 17 September, a session with the theme "Teachers at the heart of education! Call for action on teacher policies and social dialogue to transform the teaching profession", in partnership with UNESCO, Nigeria, International Labour Organization and International Taskforce on Teachers for Education 2030.

"During this session, I will represent Romania as Co-Lead for Thematic Action 3, presenting the results of the last six months of global consultations on the future of the teaching career and the involvement of teachers in transforming education, as well as Romania's experience in this regard, as a result of the 'Educated Romania' Project," Ligia Deca says.AGERPRES