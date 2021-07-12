Prime Minister Florin Citu: We estimate ordinance on budget revision will come out on Aug 16-20

Prime Minister Florin Citu on Monday announced that the ordinance on budget revision could be adopted between August 16-20.

"We have signed the calendar for the drafting of the state budget revision. At this moment, we estimate that we are going to adopt the ordinance on the revision of the state budget somewhere between August 16 and 20," Citu wrote on Facebook.

Also on Monday, the PM said that the budget revision would be presented in the coalition, underscording, however, that the decision on how to allocate the funds belongs to the Government."We will, of course, present it in the coalition, the same as we presented the budget, last year, in the coalition - it's normal - or the allocation of the budget for this year. But the decision and the way the money is allocated will belong to the government in the end, and it will not be taken based on political criteria. This money belongs to the Romanians, it comes from taxes and they will always be allocated based on the principle of transparency and efficiency. This money will go where they will have the highest yield in the economy," said Florin Citu, agerpres reports.